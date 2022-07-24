Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: A general view of Fenway Park during the fifth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on June 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer.

According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66.

Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83.

"Former Red Sox player Julio Valdez has died age 66 due to cancer. SS/2B Valdez played four seasons with the Red Sox (1980-1983). Rest in peace," Hector Gomez reports.

Our thoughts are with Julio's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.