Former Braves Star Chipper Jones Lands Coaching Job

The Atlanta Braves are bringing franchise legend Chipper Jones back into the fold–as an assistant coach.

Jones will become the Braves’ major league hitting consultant on a part-time basis, the team announced on Monday. He has recently worked in the organization’s Baseball Operations department and broadcasted games for ESPN.

Jones, a 2018 Hall of Fame inductee, spent his entire playing career with the Braves. He debuted in 1993 and retired at the end of the 2012 season.

In between, Jones made eight All-Star Games, won a National League MVP Award and a batting title and helped the Braves win the 1995 World Series.

Primarily a third baseman in the field, he finished his career at the plate with a .303 batting average, 468 home runs and 1,623 runs batted in.

Chipper is a beloved figure among Braves supporters, so we’re going to figure this announcement is being met with great enthusiasm within the fan base.

It will be interesting to see how much he’ll be around the big club this upcoming year, considering his role is technically part-time.