Former Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Lands New Job

Back in October, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that Mike Shildt would not return as their manager for the 2022 season. Fast forward a few months later, and Shildt has landed a new gig.

Shildt has been hired as a player development consultant for the San Diego Padres. He was linked to a few managerial openings this offseason, but nothing materialized on that front.

The Padres officially announced this move in a statement this Wednesday afternoon.

“Joining the Padres in 2022 as a player development consultant is Mike Shildt, who spent the last four seasons as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals,” the Padres said.

Former #STLCards manager Mike Shildt,

who interviewed with the #Padres as manager before the hiring of Bob Melvin, has now been hired as their player development consultant. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 26, 2022

Shildt, who was named the NL Manager of the Year in 2019, will have a chance to reinvent his image. That is, of course, if he wants to be a manager again in the future.

For now, the Padres have to be thrilled with this hire. Shildt gives them another leader who has ample experience in the MLB.

Before the Padres can get on the field and see what their roster is capable of this year, the MLB lockout needs to come to an end.