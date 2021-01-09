Former Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Signs With New MLB Team

After six years in Chicago with the Cubs, former first round pick Kyle Schwarber will move on to a new organization.

According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, Schwarber signed a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals on Saturday morning. The move will send the outfielder to the NL East squad pending a physical.

Later on, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that deal will worth $10 million over the course of a year.

Schwarber became a free agent this offseason after he was non-tendered following the Cubs 2020 run. Now, he’ll get a chance to prove himself on another National League competitor in Washington.

After becoming a key piece of the Cubs offense over the first few years of his career, Schwarber struggled during the shortened season last year. He hit just .188, while still raking 11 home-runs and 24 RBI. However, the 27-year-old outfielder contributed to Chicago’s yearly struggles as the Cubs couldn’t advance past the Wild Card round for the third season in a row.

Still, when Schwarber was on, he proved to be one of the league’s best power-hitters. Although he hit just .230 in 551 games with the Cubs, he smashed 121 home-runs over six years.

If there’s a silver lining for the 27-year-old, he should get a chance to prove himself on the Nationals almost immediately. Washington found itself in need of another outfielder going into the offseason, which should give Schwarber a chance to get on the field in a DH-less National League. According to Dougherty, it’s anticipated that he will plug-in to left field, as 22-year-old Juan Soto moves over to right. Victor Robles will round out the Nationals outfield trio in center.

Washington will look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. The 2019 World Series champs won just 26 games in the 60-game sprint last year.

Maybe Schwarber can be a part of the new-look Nationals that returns D.C. to the top of the NL East.