Former Cy Young Winner Designated For Assignment
The White Sox made a significant move this Saturday prior to their game against the Cubs, designating left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment.
Keuchel, 34, struggled mightily this season. In eight starts, the former Cy Young winner had a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
This is a disappointing end to Keuchel's time in Chicago. He signed a three-year, $55.5 million contract with the White Sox in December of 2019.
Unfortunately for Keuchel, he hasn't performed at a high level since 2020. Last year, he owned a 5.28 ERA in 30 starts.
Keuchel was at his best in 2015, when he had a 20-8 record with a 2.48 ERA and 216 strikeouts.
In addition to designating Keuchel for assignment, the White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Class AAA Charlotte.
Teams in need of a left-hander might show interest in Keuchel later this season.