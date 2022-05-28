Former Cy Young Winner Designated For Assignment

CHICAGO - APRIL 4: An interior view of U.S. Cellular Field during the Opening Day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians on April 4, 2005 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The White Sox made a significant move this Saturday prior to their game against the Cubs, designating left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment.

Keuchel, 34, struggled mightily this season. In eight starts, the former Cy Young winner had a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

This is a disappointing end to Keuchel's time in Chicago. He signed a three-year, $55.5 million contract with the White Sox in December of 2019.

Unfortunately for Keuchel, he hasn't performed at a high level since 2020. Last year, he owned a 5.28 ERA in 30 starts.

Keuchel was at his best in 2015, when he had a 20-8 record with a 2.48 ERA and 216 strikeouts.

In addition to designating Keuchel for assignment, the White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Class AAA Charlotte.

Teams in need of a left-hander might show interest in Keuchel later this season.