Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations.

That’s not enough for former Dodgers pitcher Dave Stewart though. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, Stewart is “livid” at how the team has dealt with Bauer.

As a result, he will not attend the upcoming 40th anniversary celebration of the 1981 World Series team, which Stewart was a member of.

“The organization isn’t what it was when we came through,’’ Stewart told USA TODAY Sports. “The Dodgers organization that I grew up in under the O’Malley family would never stand for that. The Dodgers should have stepped up in that situation, and they didn’t. You’ve got to have character standards. “I told them, ‘I can’t show up for that.’ “

The Dodgers are awaiting MLB’s decision on Bauer, but the team was prepared to let the 30-year-old make his scheduled start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday before the league intervened.

“The Dodgers let MLB enforce the leave of absence,’’ Stewart told Nightengale, “but in my opinion, you don’t need to wait for MLB to tell you what to do. Why are you putting your hands on a woman that way? He tries to say it was consensual, but what kind of person would ever do that?”

In a statement released last week, Bauer’s lawyer Jon Fetterolf said that any encounters Bauer had with his accuser were “wholly consensual.” A preliminary hearing on his matter is set for July 23.