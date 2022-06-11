Former Dodgers Star Steve Sax Releases Heartfelt Letter On Son's Tragic Death

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: A Los Angeles Dodgers flag is displayed prior to the National League Wild Card Game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, five Marines passed away during a training exercise in California. Capt. John J. Sax, the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax, was one of the Marines who was involved in this tragic accident.

Steve Sax released a statement on his son's tragic death. As you'd expect, he's absolutely heartbroken.

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son Johnny was one of five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8 in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego," Sax said. "For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country. He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no person better to defend our country."

Sax continued: "Johnny Sax knew he wanted to be a pilot since his young years and would tell his Sad what types of planes were flying overhead while playing little league baseball in the outfield. There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call hi my son. This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!"

During five years and eighth months of service, Capt. Sax received the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation.

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland were the other four Marines involved in this helicopter accident.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.