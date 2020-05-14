Former Longtime MLB Manager Reveals He’s In ICU With Coronavirus

Former MLB infielder and manager Art Howe confirmed to KPRC 2 in Houston that he is currently hospitalized in the ICU with coronavirus.

Howe told KPRC he first began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. He was officially diagnosed with the virus two days later and went into isolation.

“Never experienced anything like it before,” Howe said of being ravaged by fatigue and a loss of smell and taste.

As the days past, the 73-year-old realized he was not feeling any better. Howe was hospitalized on Tuesday and remains in ICU as of tonight.

Obviously, it is good to see him communicating with the media and he says he’s seen some “slow” improvement, but he’s not out of the woods yet.

Former Astros manager Art Howe, 73, in ICU with coronavirus

> https://t.co/ItpuFHXiod — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 14, 2020

Howe, a native of Pittsburgh, played in the major leagues from 1974-85 with the Pirates, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals. After working as a coach with the Texas Rangers, he was hired for his first managerial job by the Astros in 1989.

Howe lasted five years in Houston, going 392-418. He would later manage the Oakland Athletics from 1996-02, going 600-533 and reaching the playoffs three times, including two AL West titles.

In 2003, the New York Mets hired Howe, and he closed out his time as a skipper with two poor seasons in Queens, going 137-186 before being dismissed. Howe finished his time in baseball with two seasons as a coach with the Rangers in 2007 and 2008.