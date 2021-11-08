Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night.

ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family.

Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed 🇵🇷 #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad 😟 — Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) November 8, 2021

Feliciano played nine seasons in the MLB, all with the Mets. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995 before bouncing around from team to team.

He originally started with the Mets in 2002 but didn’t start pitching meaningful games until 2006. For that season, Feliciano finished 7-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

He continued to get more work after that season and in 2008, he led the majors in games pitched with 86. He finished with a 4.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Feliciano also had a stellar season in 2009 when he finished 6-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 88 games. He also had 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

2013 was Feliciano’s last season in the MLB before he called it a career in 2015.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.