On Thursday, minor league baseball players around the country received some tough news when they were released from their teams.

Among them was former New York Mets pitcher Andrew Church. After his release from the team, Church took to social media with a lengthy post about his time with the organization.

Although he painted a kind picture of the team’s new regime, he remains unhappy with what the previous regime did to him and other players. In a post on Instagram, he called out the organization and even appeared to mention Tim Tebow after his release.

He said the team brought in a “celebrity,” which doesn’t leave much room for interpretation. Tebow joined the Mets organization around that time.

From Church’s Instagram account:

“Then the next year, they made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets. I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren’t playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did.”

Church didn’t hold back on the organization either, calling them out for rushing him back from injury.

Tebow struggled during his early stint with the organization, but turned things around over the past two seasons.

However, it’s clear Church wasn’t a huge fan of teaming with the former football star.