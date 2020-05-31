Former Mets Prospect Rips Organization’s Treatment Of Tim Tebow

A former New York Mets minor league player has continued to discuss the organization’s “preferential” treatment of Tim Tebow.

Tebow, 32, began his pursuit of professional baseball in September of 2016, signing a minor league contract with the Mets. He’s been in the NL East team’s organization ever since, rising up to the Triple-A level in 2019.

Former New York Mets prospect Andrew Church appeared to call out the team’s handling of Tebow in a recent Instagram post.

“Then the next year, they made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets. I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren’t playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did,” he wrote.

Sunday, he expounded on his comments, speaking with Lance Medow on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“Personally on a relationship level between me and Tim, I think he’s a respectable human being,” Church said, per 247Sports. “I think he carries himself well. I think he works pretty hard for an athlete. As a person and a human being, I can’t blame this man for following his journey. I’m bitter. He felt like we had some tension between me and him. I sat down and talked to him myself and I said ‘I am angry at this organization for what they are doing and how they are handling this.’ I said we have spent all of our lives….I have spent since I was two years old playing competitive baseball. All we wanted was the same rights he had, the same respect he got. Not from the fans but our organization and we felt that didn’t happen at all.

“There’s speculation that he made more than the average minor leaguer, but it wasn’t about that. It was about how they treated him. For example, it’s mandatory to take a bus to every trip we go on. The team bus. I know for a fact he did not. None of us can do a separate job in the middle of the season and definitely be back in the lineup. He was able to. As a family man, if my wife is here while we’re playing…and this happened, and my son’s sick and i want to go on the road and take care of them so my wife can get here and we drive to the destination, I’m not allowed to do that but I’ve seen it happen with one specific player.”

Church and Tebow were teammates at three different minor league levels from 2017-19. The starting pitcher was among the players released by the Mets earlier this week.