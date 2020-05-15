Early Friday morning, the Major League Baseball world received some sad news when a beloved former player and manager passed away.

Former Houston Astros star Bob Watson died from kidney disease, according to a report from ESPN. The two-time MLB All-Star was 74 years old.

“This is a very sad day for the Astros and for all of baseball,” the Astros said in a statement. “Bob Watson enjoyed a unique and remarkable career in Major League Baseball that spanned six decades, reaching success at many different levels, including as a player, coach, general manager and MLB executive.”

Watson holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history. He accomplished the feat on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park.

Here’s more from the Astros statement on Watson’s passing.

Watson played the majority of his baseball career with the Astros. However, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox where he played the second half of the 1979 season.

He became the first player to hit for the cycle in both the American and National Leagues. Watson finished with a .295 career batting average and 184 home runs, 989 RBIs and 802 runs scored.

Following his playing days, Watson became the second black general manager in major league baseball when he was hired by the Astros.

Two years later, the New York Yankees hired Watson and he helped the team to a World Series in 1996.

Our thoughts are with the Watson family.