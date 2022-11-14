Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukke brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon.

The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would.

Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star outfielder.

"The Chicago #Cubs officially release outfielder Jason Heyward. He still is owed $22 million by the Cubs next year," Bob Nightengale tweeted.

Heyward signed with the Cubs in 2016. He was a part of their World Series team, but never lived up to his free agency hype.

The five-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder had signed an eight-year, $184 million contract in free agency.