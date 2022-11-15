Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Reportedly Facing Possible Prison Time

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal law enforcement about making sports bets using an illegal operation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday that Puig also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

According to the plea deal, Puig owed $289,000 in losses on bets made through Wayne Joseph Nix's illegal gambling business. After paying his debts, the former All-Star outfielder placed 899 bets on tennis, football, and basketball games through Nix's betting websites from July to September 2019.

"When given the opportunity to be truthful about his involvement with Nix's Gambling businesses, Mr. Puig chose not to," said IRS Criminal Investigation Los Angeles Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher. "Mr. Puig's lies hindered the legal and procedural tasks of the investigators and prosecutors."

Per the U.S. Attorney's Office's statements, Puig "lied several times" to federal investigations in January. He lied about not knowing to who he sent a $200,00 check and admitted to deceiving agents in a WhatsApp message sent to an unidentified person two months later.

"Under our system of justice, no one is above the law," U.S. attorney Martin Estrada said. "The integrity of our nation's criminal justice system depends on people telling the truth, and those who fail to abide by this simple principle must face consequences."

Upon defecting from Cuba, Puig took the game by storm when batting .319/.391/.543 in his 2013 rookie season. He hasn't played in MLB since tallying 24 homers and 19 steals in 2019. The 31-year-old played in the Korean Baseball Organization this year.

The Attorney's Office never mentioned Puig betting on baseball.