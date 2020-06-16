Former MLB Cy Young Winner Has Died At 81

On Tuesday, the baseball world lost a beloved figure when a former Cy Young winner passed away.

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Mike McCormick passed away peacefully this weekend at his home in North Carolina, the Giants said in a statement. He was 81 years old.

McCormick spent 16 seasons in the majors from 1956-71. He played for several different teams, including the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Senators, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mike McCormick, a true gentleman and forever Giant,” Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said. “Like many Giants fans, I have many fond childhood memories of watching Mike pitch at Candlestick Park and then was blessed to call him my friend these past 30 years. As a member of the inaugural San Francisco Giants team in 1958, Mike helped establish baseball on the West Coast and then went on to play a major role in the legendary Giants teams of the 1960s, becoming San Francisco’s first pitcher to win a Cy Young Award.”

#ForeverGiant Mike McCormick passed away peacefully on Saturday, at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 81 years old. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LM2mIoQ9tt — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 16, 2020

During the 1967 season, McCormick led the National League with 22 wins. He racked up a 2.85 ERA – second-best of his career – en route to winning the Cy Young award.

He completed 14 games and five shutouts during that season. During his 15-year career, he had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA.

Our thoughts are with the McCormick family and baseball community.