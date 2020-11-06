A former first-round pick during the 2011 MLB draft was convicted of murdering three people, including his father.

Brandon Martin, a former Tampa Bay Rays prospect, was convicted of killing three man with a baseball bat at his family’s home. According to the Los Angeles Times, a Riverside County Superior Court jury found Martin guilty of first-degree murder earlier this week.

In addition to being convicted of murder, the jury convicted Martin of evading arrest, resisting arrest, stealing an auto and injuring a police dog.

The jury convicted Martin of murdering his father, uncle Ricky Andersen and alarm installer Barry Swanson. According to Yahoo Sports, Martin was admitted to Riverside County’s department of mental health.

Just two days later, he reportedly murdered three people.

Yahoo Sports has the details:

When released two days later, Martin reportedly went straight to his father’s house and arrived around 6 p.m. The father was at the residence with his brother-in-law, 51-year-old Ricky Lee Anderson, and Barry Swanson, a 62-year-old ADT technician who was consulting with Martin about installing a security system following his son’s threats. Martin reportedly grabbed a baseball bat once inside the house and beat all three men in rage, according to prosecutors. The father and technician died at the scene, while Anderson died after spending two days in a coma. The bat, engraved with Martin’s name, was reportedly left at the scene.

The Rays selected Martin out of high school with the 38th overall selection in the 2011 draft. Tampa Bay drafted him just ahead of All-Star players Jackie Bradley Jr., Trevor Story and star pitcher Blake Snell.

The shortstop received an $860,000 signing bonus. He played three seasons in the team’s minor league system.