Former MLB First-Round Pick Receives Sentence After Being Convicted Of Triple Murder

The trial of former Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brandon Martin came to a conclusion earlier this month with Martin being convicted of three murders committed in 2015. Today, the former baseball player was sentenced.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the jury in Riverside County Superior court sentenced Martin to life in prison. There is no possibility of parole. Per Yahoo! Sports, the prosecution was seeking capital punishment in the case.

Martin was charged with beating three people to death with a baseball bat. The victims included Martin’s father, his uncle, and a bystander. Martin’s father and the bystander lost their lives in the initial attack, while his uncle went into a coma before passing away from his injuries a few days later.

The jury also convicted Martin of evading arrest, resisting arrest, stealing an auto and injuring a police dog. They needed only one day to reach their verdict.

Brandon Martin was the 38th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was selected in the supplemental round, just a few picks ahead of a quartet of future All-Stars.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was taken 40th, Michael Fulmer at 44th, Trevor Story at 45th and Blake Snell at 52nd.

Drafted out of Santiago High School in California, Martin signed a $860,000 signing bonus and went on to play several seasons at shortstop in the minors.

It’s a sad and disturbing story, but it appears to finally be over.