Former MLB Pitcher Was Reportedly Found Dead On Saturday

A former Major League Baseball pitcher was reportedly found dead on Saturday.

Charles Haeger, who played in the big leagues from 2006-10, reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The former MLB pitcher’s body was reportedly found on Saturday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

The former right-handed pitcher was reportedly being sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend. He was reportedly found in the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Former MLB pitcher Charlie Haeger has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Haeger was wanted by Scottsdale police on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in shooting death of ex-girlfriend pic.twitter.com/pEVarW7WX5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2020

The Associated Press had more details:

The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said in a statement Saturday night. Police were seeking Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, Hoster said.

Haeger’s ex-girlfriend was reportedly found dead in her bedroom on Friday. The former MLB pitcher was allegedly seen leaving the bedroom with a handgun.

The former pitcher was a Michigan native who attended high school in Detroit. He was a 25th round pick by the Chicago White Sox in the 2001 MLB Draft. Haeger played for the Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Haeger pitched in 83 innings over the course of his MLB career.