Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court.

Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.

Accusations against Dyson were first made public in an Instagram post back in November 2019. After a media investigation, Major League Baseball suspended Dyson for the entire 2021 season. It was the longest suspension for domestic violence in the history of the league.

But these new allegations detail events that go back even further than 2019. In the claim, the accuser says that Dyson pointed a loaded gun at her in February 2017. She says that Dyson assaulted and raped her two years later.

Sam Dyson was a fourth-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2010 MLB Draft. He joined the team in 2012 but was designated for assignment after the season and was picked up by the Miami Marlins.

Dyson enjoyed 2.5 seasons in Miami and went 6-6 as a starter with a 3.62 ERA before being traded to the Texas Rangers in 2015.

After joining the Rangers, Dyson played in 121 games and had a 3.27 ERA while going 6-9 as a starter. He was traded once again to the San Francisco Giants in 2017, going 11-8 with a 2.94 ERA over 161 games.

Dyson’s last MLB action came in 2019 when he played 12 games for the Minnesota Twins.