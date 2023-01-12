Former MLB Star Has Resigned From Coaching Job

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Busch Stadium during the National Anthem prior to Game One of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on October 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) Joe Puetz/Getty Images

In November, the Cardinals hired former slugger Matt Holiday as their bench coach. Two months later, he officially resigned from his role with the franchise.

Holliday resigned because he wants to spend more time with his family.

“When it came down to it, I just didn’t want to miss all the things with my kids,” Holliday told the Post-Dispatch. “In theory, four months out it seemed like something I wanted. As it got closer, I just felt like I stopped playing (in the majors) because I didn’t want to miss all the things you miss. When you say ‘yes’ to something you say ‘no’ to something else.”

The Cardinals have hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach.

McEwing, 50, will bring plenty of experience to the Cardinals' coaching staff. For the past decade, he has been an assistant coach for the White Sox.

Holliday, meanwhile, will get to enjoy his time away from the diamond. The seven-time All-Star finished his career with a .299 batting average, 316 homers and 1220 RBIs.

The Cardinals went 93-69 last season. They'll try to have an even better campaign in 2023.