Former MLB Star Johnny Damon Reportedly Arrested For DUI

Former MLB All-Star outfielder Johnny Damon has been arrested in Florida and is reportedly facing some serious charges.

According to CBS Boston, Damon’s arrest took place on Friday morning after being pulled over and arrested. He has been booked on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and resisting a police officer without violence.

Per the report, he had a blood alcohol level of .20. The legal limit in Florida is .08. Based on these charges, it looks like he might have a tough legal battle ahead of him.

Johnny Damon rose to prominence as a member of the Boston Red Sox from 2002 to 2005. During his time in Boston, he helped lead the team to their first World Series title in decades. He made two All-Star appearances with Boston before joining the rival New York Yankees in 2006.

Damon was less prolific with the Yankees than he was in Boston, but still finished 15th in the MVP voting in 2006. He would join the team for their World Series run in 2009, earning his second ring in the process.

After 2009 though, Damon bounced around the league for the next three years. He would spend one season each with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians before being released by the Indians in August 2012.

He tried making a comeback between 2013 and 2015, but did not sign with any teams.

Damon finished his MLB career with a .284 batting average, 2,769 hits, 235 home runs, 1,139 RBIs and 408 stolen bases.

In recent years, he’s stayed in the public spotlight through his public support for President Donald Trump. He was a committee member on the President’s council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition.