Former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star Mark Teixeira’s time at ESPN is coming to an end, he announced on Tuesday.

The five-time Gold Glove winner’s run at the Worldwide Leader will end on February 28, and he’ll forgo the final year of his contract. The decision is Teixeira’s alone, he said in a statement on Twitter.

Teixeira explained that he intends to take some time off from television to pursue “business and personal opportunities that have materialized over the past year.”

“These opportunities include moving my family back to Texas, finishing my bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech, as well as focusing more time on investing and philanthropy,” he said.

After retiring from MLB at the end of the 2016 season, Teixeira was hired as an analyst at ESPN in February 2017.

In four seasons with the network, he appeared on Baseball Tonight as well as other ESPN baseball productions.

At the conclusion of his playing days, Teixeira retired with 409 career home runs, three All-Star Game appearances and a World Series title in 2009.