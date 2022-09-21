Former MLB Star Reportedly Joining San Francisco Giants Ownership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants had exciting news to share with their fans Wednesday. Former All-Star catcher Buster Posey is joining the team's ownership group.

Posey, a three-time World Series champion, is the first former player to join the Giants as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

There were plenty of special moments involving Posey and the Giants from 2009 to 2021, and the seven-time All-Star is hopeful they can create some more.

"I feel deeply connected to the Giants and the San Francisco Bay Area and hope that my perspective as a former player will be beneficial in growing the game and assisting the organization to build the next championship team both on and off the field," Posey said in a statement. "I have always had such great respect for the ownership group, many of whom I've gotten to know through the years, who provided the support for me and my teammates to achieve the successes we did."

Giants chairman Greg Johnson is thrilled that Posey is joining the team's ownership group, and rightfully so.

"Upon his retirement last year, Buster said that he would always stay involved with the organization, and when he approached us to express his interest in joining the ownership group, we were thrilled that he wanted to make this type of commitment," Johnson said, via ESPN. "It is rare for a former player to join his own team's ownership with the desire to have an active role."

Posey is the 31st principal partner of the Giants.