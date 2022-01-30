Former New York Mets Pitcher Has Died At 59

Former New York Mets relief pitcher Jeff Innis, who pitched for the team from 1987-93, has passed away from cancer at the age of 59.

Longtime Mets PR man Jay Horwitz announced Innis’ passing earlier today. According to Horwitz, the former sidearmer endured a “long battle” that “speeded up so quickly since the fall.”

“We lost one of the good guys today,” Horwitz tweeted.

We lost one of the good guys today. Jeff Innis passed away after a long battle with cancer. https://t.co/xQDczuyEpb — Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) January 30, 2022

During his seven seasons with the Mets, Innis appeared in 288 games, all but one in relief. He was 10-20 with five saves and a 3.05 ERA in his career.

Innis helped the Mets win the 1988 NL East title and led the team in appearances in each of his last three seasons. His best campaign came in 1992, when he went 6-9 with a 2.86 ERA in a career-high 76 appearances.

A GoFundMe had been created to help transport Innis from a Houston hospital where he was being treated to his home in Georgia. It will also help cover his hospital care and funeral expenses.

Our thoughts are with Innis’s friends and family at this time.