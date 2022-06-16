Former New York Mets Prospect Reportedly Dead At 21

The baseball world received heartbreaking news this Thursday morning. Former Mets minor-league player Darwyn Encarnacion has passed away. He was just 21 years old.

Encarnacion was reportedly involved in a car accident. The SUV that he was driving fell right into a void.

This accident apparently look place in La Vega, Dominican Republic.

A Mets academy executive who is currently in the Dominican Republic released a statement on Encarnacion.

"He was a great human being, very disciplined, respectful and polite," the academy executive said. "He played with us for just one year, in 2019. He was even using his scholarship that the team gave him when he signed and was currently studying at university."

Encarnacion was an outfielder for the Mets in the Dominican Summer League.

Our thoughts are with Encarnacion's family and friends at this time.