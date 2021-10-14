Former Oakland A’s Star Has Passed Away At 74

Former Oakland A’s catcher, broadcaster and two-time World Series champion Ray Fosse died on Wednesday after losing a battle with cancer. He was 74.

In August of this year, Fosse revealed that he had quietly been fighting cancer for the last 16 years. His wife, Carol, shared the heartbreaking news of his passing earlier this evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse’s wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years. Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them,” a statement read, per Major League Baseball.

Fosse played in MLB for 12 years and was one of the most impressive all-around catchers during his era. He made the American League All-Star team in 1970 and 1971 with the Cleveland Indians and won Gold Glove awards for his position during each of those seasons.

After beginning his career in 1969 with Cleveland, Fosse was traded to the A’s before the 1973 season. He went onto to be a key contributor to Oakland’s back-to-back Word Series Championships in 1973 and 1974.

“The Oakland A’s are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse,” the team wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the A’s family. We send our deepest condolences to Carol, Nikki and Lindsey, his family, and friends during this difficult time. We’ll miss you, Ray.”

Unfortunately injuries derailed Fosse’s time with the A’s and he was dealt back to the Indians in 1976. He experienced a bit of a resurgence over the next two seasons, where he split time in Cleveland and Seattle.

Following his last appearance in MLB with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1979, Fosse returned to the A’s seven years later in 1986. This time around, he made way for the broadcast booth, where he served as an analyst for the team’s radio and television broadcasts.

For the next 45 years, Fosse broadcasted A’s baseball at the highest level and was even nominated for the Ford C. Frick Award, given to a broadcaster that has made “major contributions to the game of baseball.”