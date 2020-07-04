On Friday night, the Major League Baseball world received heartbreaking news when a former player passed away.

Tyson Brummett, a former member of the Philadelphia Phillies, died in a plane crash, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. He was 35 years old.

The former MLB pitcher was piloting a Cessna 172 that took off from South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan when it crashed in American Fork Canyon, according to the police report.

Brummett was one of four people who died in the crash. His friend Alex Ruegner, 35, and Ruegner’s uncle and aunt, Douglas Blackhurst, 62 and Elaine Blackhurst, 60, also passed in the accident.

Brummett pitched collegiately at UCLA before he was drafted by the Phillies. UCLA head coach John Savage issued a statement following Brummett’s passing, via Kendall Rodgers:

“Tyson was about team and being a Bruin. He loved competing in a Bruin uniform, and was always about the right things. Our players and coaches will miss him very much. He was the definition of a winning pitcher. We love you Tyson.”

The Phillies drafted Brummett in the seventh-round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He made his pro debut five years later, retiring two batters in a 2012 game.

He eventually landed with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, playing with their respective minor league teams.

Our thoughts are with the families of those who passed.