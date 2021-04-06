Former President Trump Has Message For Major League Baseball

Last week, Major League Baseball made the decision to pull the All-Star game from the Atlanta Braves.

The decision came in response to the new 98-page voting law passed in the state of Georgia. Shortly after the law passed, many criticized it as enacting targeted voter suppression against minorities.

Following Rob Manfred’s decision to move the game, former President Donald Trump made it clear he wasn’t very happy with the move. He said it was time to “boycott” the MLB.

A few days later, Trump said he hasn’t been interest in baseball for a number of years.

“I’m just not very interested in baseball, for the last number of years,” Trump told reporters. “You know, you look – it’s – you want to find a game, it’s on, it’s on every channel, and yet you can’t find anything. It’s the weirdest thing. Used to be a nice, easy thing to follow.”

Trump on MLB boycott: "I’m just not very interested in baseball, for the last number of years…You know, you look – it’s – you want to find a game, it’s on, it’s on every channel, and yet you can’t find anything. It’s the weirdest thing. Used to be a nice, easy thing to follow." — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) April 6, 2021

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” Trump said in a statement last week, per The Hill.

Later in the week, reports suggested the MLB was moving the All-Star game to Coors Field – where the Colorado Rockies play.