Former President Trump To Reportedly Attend World Series Game

Despite being booed that last time he was on hand for a World Series game, former President Donald Trump is expected to be in the stands for this year’s Fall Classic later this weekend.

According to multiple reports, Trump will attend Game 4 of the 2021 World Series in Atlanta on Saturday. The Braves will host the AL champion Houston Astros in Truist Park that evening, just after 8 p.m. ET.

Trump’s decision to attend the game comes after he was loudly booed when he went to Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington, D.C, when he was still in office. It also comes after he made some harsh remarks about Major League Baseball earlier this year.

Trump blasted commissioner Rob Manfred for moving the league’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta after Georgia’s state government implemented a policy that increased voting restrictions. The former president called for a boycott of MLB after the decision to move the game to Colorado.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” Trump said in April, per The Hill. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections.”

Trump to make rare public appearance by attending World Series game 4 in Atlanta https://t.co/aQGMXqENJz pic.twitter.com/PsBZxRH0DR — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2021

Time will tell how the World Series between the Braves and the Astros stands by the time former President Trump arrives for Game 4. Atlanta leapt out to a 1-0 series lead on Tuesday night with a strong night at the plate and a heroic performance from starting pitcher Charlie Morton.

The Braves and Astros will be back in action on Wednesday evening in Houston. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.