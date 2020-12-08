Former Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Lands New Job

Thom Brennaman has found another announcing gig following his resignation from FOX Sports this fall after using a homophobic slur on the air.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico has hired Brennaman as its main play-by-play man for the upcoming season. Games for the 2020-21 Clemente League campaign begin tonight.

In August, Brennaman, a longtime FOX Sports broadcaster and Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer, was caught on a hot mic referring to Kansas City as “one of the f-g capitals of the world.”

The Reds immediately suspended him and FOX Sports later removed him from all NFL games this fall. On September 25, Brennaman formally announced his resignation.

“My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me,” he said in a statement.

Brennaman discussed his life since the incident in a recent radio interview. In it, he expressed regret for what he did and for embarrassing his family while also thanking those in the LGBTQ community who have helped him move forward.

“I’m not a homophobe,” Brennaman said. “And I know there a lot of people that’ll say, ‘Well you used that word, so that makes you a homophobe.’ And for those people, I get it, I understand. But since then, I’ve tried to be around and have been around and to listen and to learn and to grow from other people and realize the magnitude of the word that I used. “And so you really have two choices: You can crawl into a hole and just hope everything goes away and disappears — that’s one route. And the other route is to try to get better. And if there is such a thing as trying to right a wrong — and I don’t know if there is or not, that’s for others to decide, it’s not for me to decide — that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Brennaman also recently spoke to the West Virginia men’s basketball team about the importance of not making the same type of mistake he did.