Former Star MLB Pitcher Has Message For Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has taken a lot of heat for comments he made about the “unwritten rules of baseball,” and former All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is tired of La Russa’s shtick.

In a recent edition of the R2C2 Podcast, the six-time All-Star ripped La Russa for not having White Sox player Yermin Mercedes’ back over the “3-0 home run” controversy. He said that La Russa may not deserve to be the team’s manager if he’s going to go against his players like that.

“That’s just (expletive) stupid,” Sabathia said. “It’s stupid period, I’m sorry. The (expletive) is terrible. He shouldn’t be (expletive) managing that team, and if you’re not going to step up and have your player’s back, what’s the point of being the (expletive) manager of the White Sox? (Expletive) is stupid as (expletive), sorry.”

La Russa not only criticized Mercedes for hitting a homerun on that 3-0 pitch, he later endorsed an opposing player throwing behind Mercedes back as a consequence. “I don’t have a problem with how the Twins handled that,” he said after the game.

“𝙃𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙛%*#% 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢.” @CC_Sabathia didn’t mince words with @RyanRuocco on Tony La Russa and the unwritten rules of baseball. TUNE IN!!! New episode available now: https://t.co/kOpnCWxzKM 🎙 pic.twitter.com/tKnJhnEUCr — R2C2 (@R2C2) May 20, 2021

The 76-year-old White Sox manager clearly has an old-fashioned idea of how baseball should be played. Given his team’s record it seems the ends are justifying the means right now.

But in the long term, La Russa may lose a lot of respect from current and former MLB players alike.

