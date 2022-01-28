On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away.

Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old.

In addition to winning a ring with the Pirates, he also made history with the club. He was part of the very first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history in 1971.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of former Pirate Gene Clines,” the Pirates said in a statement. “Gene was part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history. We send our deepest condolences to the Clines family at this time.”

Clines made several postseason appearances as a member of the Pirates. He helped the team win a World Series in 1971, his first full season with the club.

He spent five seasons with the Pirates before the team traded Clines to the New York Mets. After one season in New York, he eventually played for the Texas Rangers.

Following one year there, he found his way to Chicago where he played for the Cubs for three years. Clines eventually retired from the game, but didn’t go far.

He took over as an assistant coach for the Cubs after his playing days were over. He then floated around the league as an assistant for four other teams.

Our thoughts are with the Clines family.