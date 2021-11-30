Former Yankees Outfielder Clint Frazier Lands With New Team

Last Tuesday, the Yankees announced that they released Clint Frazier. Fast forward a week later, and the 27-year-old outfielder has already signed with a new team.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman has confirmed that Frazier is signing a one-year deal with the Cubs.

Although it’s just a one-year deal, the Cubs could end up keeping Frazier for a long time. His contract is controllable through 2025 because of the arbitration process. Of course, the Cubs will only want to retain him if he performs well in 2022.

Frazier, the former No. 5 overall pick from the 2013 MLB Draft, has not lived up to the hype. In five years with the Yankees, he had a .239 batting average with 29 home runs and 97 RBI.

Things took a turn for the worse during the 2021 season, as Frazier had a .189 batting average and just five home runs. It was a disappointing end to his tenure with the Bronx Bombers.

Despite his struggles, Frazier may benefit from a change of scenery. He’s still fairly young and does have great bat speed.

The question for Frazier is whether or not he can string together consistent at-bats. If he can do that, perhaps he can reinvent himself in the Windy City.