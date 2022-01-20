Former Yankees Pitcher Sentenced To 40-60 Years In Prison

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre is reportedly facing decades in prison after being convicted or murdering the daughter of his former partner.

Mitre, who pitched for four teams in the majors from 2003-11, was convicted of the murder of 1-year-old Ines in 2020, according to Mexican journalist Beatriz Pereyra.

As a result, Mitre is reportedly facing 40-to-60 years in prison.

El Tribunal de Juicio Oral en Saltillo emitió su sentencia contra el exjugador de Yanquis, Marlines y Saraperos, quien enfrentará una pena de entre 40 y 60 años de cárcel. https://t.co/BC1L2cmb5k — Proceso (@proceso) January 20, 2022

A native of Los Angeles, Mitre broke into the majors with the Chicago Cubs in 2003. He spent three seasons with the team before moving on and pitching for the Florida Marlins in 2006 and 2007.

Mitre resurfaced with the New York Yankees in 2009, winning a World Series. He spent 2010 with the Bronx Bombers as well and pitched in three postseason games.

After his MLB career concluded in 2011, Mitre pitched in Japan and Mexico. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman, who was his girlfriend at the time. Charges were later dropped.

On July 14, 2020, Mitre was arrested and charged with the heinous crime which he was convicted of today.