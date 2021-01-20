Former Yankees SP JA Happ Makes Free Agency Decision

We’re getting more and more movement on the MLB free agent market. Veteran pitcher J.A. Happ is the latest to pick a new team.

Happ, who pitched for the New York Yankees the last two-plus seasons, is signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news.

The 38-year-old Happ posted a 2-2 record with a 3.47 ERA in nine starts with New York in 2020. He was last seen taking the loss in relief in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Overall, Happ went 21-10 with a 4.13 ERA in 51 games (50 starts) in pinstripes. His high point was posting a 7-0 ledger with a sub-3.00 ERA after being traded to the Yankees in summer 2018, but he struggled with surrendering home runs and ultimately fell out of trust with the team.

Happ, who won 20 games with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016 and made the All-Star Game as recently as 2018, should provide a durable and serviceable arm for the Twins’ rotation. He won’t be spectacular, but perhaps pitching in a bigger ballpark will help his all-around metrics.

Happ, a southpaw, will join a Minnesota rotation frontlined by Jose Berrios and supported by Kenta Maeda, Randy Dobnak and Michael Pineda.