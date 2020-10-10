Former Yankees Star Has A Blunt Message For The Franchise

The New York Yankees experienced more postseason heartbreak on Friday night.

New York, which entered the shortened 2020 regular season with World Series-or-bust expectations, went out in the American League Divisional Series round. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

Like 2019, the Yankees’ season ended following a home run given up by closer Aroldis Chapman. Last year, Chapman allowed a series-clinching home run to Jose Altuve in the American League Championship Series. Friday night, the All-Star closer gave up a bottom of the eighth slam to Mike Brosseau.

Yankees fans are pretty fed up with the postseason heartbreak, in part due to the team’s play and in part due to the strategy. Some fans believe New York is placing too much of an emphasis on “analytics.”

Legendary first baseman Paul O’Neill agrees.

“Can we get rid of some of the analytics and play baseball again?!” O’Neill, a five-time World Series champion, reportedly said on YES following the Game 5 loss.

Ironically, the Yankees lost to one of the most-analytically driven teams in all of baseball. Few franchises, if any, place more of an emphasis on analytics than Tampa Bay.

The Rays are now off to the ALC, where the Houston Astros await.

The Yankees, meanwhile, finish another season short of their ultimate goal.