Former Yankees Star Is Refusing To Watch The MLB

A former New York Yankees star is refusing to watch Major League Baseball in the wake of the league’s decision on the All-Star Game.

Earlier this month, Major League Baseball decided to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia due to the state’s new voting rules.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Not everyone is happy with the decision, though.

Former New York Yankees star pitcher David Wells says he’s boycotting the sport over the All-Star Game decision.

“I don’t watch baseball anymore, Brian,” Wells said on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show”. “I refuse to watch it because of this. I don’t want no part of it, and this was my life … For me not to want to go to a baseball game or even watch, it kills me, because I don’t put up with that kind of crap, and I don’t condone it.”

Wells added that he’s never been a fan of the commissioner.

“I’ve had a lot of dealings with Rob Manfred back in my playing days, and I never liked the guy,” Wells said.

“To me, how do you change the games, the dynamics, and hurt a city like Atlanta that really needs some income in that situation?” Wells added. “I mean, Atlanta’s a great place to play baseball.”

The 2021 All-Star Game has since been moved to Colorado.