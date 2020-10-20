The NBA’s TV ratings – specifically in the NBA Finals – drastically declined this season compared to last. The same can’t be said for Major League Baseball and the NLCS.

Game 7 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves drew in massive ratings. FOX announced on Tuesday Game 7 had 10.2 million viewers. It was the most-watched LCS game since 2017 when the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees to advance to the World Series.

Game 7’s TV ratings were also significantly higher than every NBA Finals game between two powerhouse organizations in the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. This is obviously a great sign for baseball.

The NLCS Game 7 ratings are even more impressive when one considers it was competing with Sunday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. It’ll be interesting to see what ratings the World Series draws in this week.

Sunday's #NLCS Game 7 coverage drove in strong numbers across both linear and digital platforms. 📈 pic.twitter.com/wR4FFUQLaI — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 20, 2020

It was a good weekend for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After falling behind three games to one, the Dodgers rattled off three straight wins – including a 4-3 Game 7 victory – to win the NLCS.

Los Angeles is now heading to the World Series where it’ll face the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers are the favorite, but the Rays won’t go down without a fight.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays starts Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX.