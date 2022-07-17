FOX Got Crushed For 9/11 Memorial Graphic During Yankees-Red Sox

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of monument park prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles on September 21, 2008 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. This is the final game played at the 85 year old stadium. The Yankees will start play in 2009 at the new Yankee Stadium currently under construction. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

FOX hosted a rivalry showdown between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

During the "Baseball Night in America" telecast from Yankee Stadium, the network superimposed a promotional graphic over an aerial shot of the Twin Towers Memorial.

Using an overhead view of New York City, FOX placed each team's logo over the memorial pools of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center.

Many people noticed and called out FOX for the poor decision on Twitter.

The memorial pools opened on the site of the former North and South towers exactly 10 years after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Unfortunately, FOX's graphic department appeared to only see an empty space to advertise their broadcast.

Although likely an oversight, it's still a ghastly error in judgment many viewers won't soon forgive. FOX has yet to issue a statement on the incident.