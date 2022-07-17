FOX Issues Apology For Offensive Graphic During Yankees-Red Sox

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Fox Sports logo is seen on a broadcast camera during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

FOX has issued an apology for Saturday night's inappropriate graphic placement.

As the New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox, the telecast superimposed their logos on an overhead shot of New York City. The image went in the spot of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Following sharp backlash for the apparent oversight, a FOX Sports spokesperson e-mailed a brief statement to USA Today and the Daily Beast.

"During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," the spokesperson said. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."

The "Baseball Night in America" graphic went where the original World Trade Center buildings stood. Memorial reflecting pools now exist in place of the North and South Towers.

FOX's miscue took attention away from the Yankees' decisive 14-1 victory over their longtime AL East foe. They're on the verge of entering the All-Star break with another lopsided win over the Red Sox.