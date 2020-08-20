Fox Sports Cincinnati Releases Statement On Thom Brennaman

Thom Brennaman, the longtime play-by-play broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds, was caught using a homophobic slur during Wednesday’s broadcast. He immediately apologized for his actions, but the damage was already done.

Brennaman didn’t realize he was on air when he said “one of the f– capitals of the world.” That doesn’t excuse that type of behavior, and the fact is there is no place in the broadcasting industry for homophobic slurs to be thrown around.

After he apologized on air, Brennaman was replaced by Jim Day for the remainder of the broadcast. The Reds then announced that Brennaman has been suspended from team broadcasts.

It was a no-brainer decision by the Reds. FOX Sports Ohio, Brennaman’s employer, shared its thoughts on Cincinnati’s decision to suspend the veteran sportscaster from future games.

“The language that Thom Brennaman used this evening is hateful, offensive, and in no way reflects the values of FOX Sports Ohio. We agree with the Reds’ decision to suspend him until further notice,” FOX Sports Ohio said in its statement.

There’s a possibility that Wednesday’s broadcast was Brennaman’s final one.

Brennaman even acknowledged that possibility during his apology, saying “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.”

FOX Sports have used Brennaman for its baseball and football coverage over the past two decades. We’d have to imagine that working relationship is over after what transpired last night.