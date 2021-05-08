Somehow, the New York Mets’ thrilling win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night was overshadowed by a bizarre incident involving Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

Lindor had some miscommunication with Jeff McNeil on a ground ball in the top of the seventh inning. A few minutes later, the two of them were in the tunnel of the Mets’ dugout.

Multiple players on the Mets, such as Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith, ran to the tunnel after seeing what appeared to be a serious issue.

As for what actually happened, Lindor claimed that he saw a rat in the tunnel. During his postgame press conference, he explained why he found himself disagreeing with McNeill. Apparently it had nothing to do with their miscommunication on the actual diamond.

“It was funny because I told him [McNeil], ‘Hey, I’ve never seen a New York rat,’ ” Lindor said. “So we went down sprinting, about to go see a New York rat, and he got mad at me. He’s like, ‘No, it’s not a New York rat, it’s a raccoon.’ I’m like, ‘Hell no! It’s a damn rat.’ Crazy, because we were going back and forth debating if it was a rat or a raccoon. Crazy, man.”

"We were going back and forth debating if it was a rat or a racoon" SOUND UP to hear about what happened in the tunnel between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil from Francisco himself 🤣 pic.twitter.com/REn66S6nf3 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 8, 2021

There aren’t too many MLB fans buying what Lindor is selling.

The reaction from the Mets’ dugout made it seem as if Lindor and McNeill had a serious altercation in the tunnel. When asked why the teammates ran to their defense, Lindor once again said it had to do with the rat.

“Because of the rat, man. They couldn’t believe we were going back and forth between the rat and the raccoon. I swear this thing was fricking big.”

At the end of the day, Lindor and the Mets came out with a much-needed victory. The All-Star shortstop broke out of his slump with a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hopefully, the Mets don’t have to deal with any rats or raccoons the rest of this weekend.