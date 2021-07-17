Watch: Francisco Lindor Discusses Timeline After Oblique Injury

While he hasn’t put up the batting numbers that many New York Mets fans were hoping for so far this season, Francisco Lindor has been the one true staple in the team’s injury-ridden lineup. Unfortunately, that comes to an end after Friday night.

Late in the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Lindor injured his side while batting. He struggled to leave the batter’s box after lining a ball into the shallow outfield, and eventually jogged towards first before being thrown out. It was a clear sign of an injury, as he favored his side.

Today, he was diagnosed with a strained oblique. Moments ago, he revealed that it is a Grade 2, a moderate strain that will likely take a decent chunk of time to recover from. The team placed him on the 10-day injured list this morning.

“I don’t have any timetable. I would love to say I’m day-to-day, but I’m not. This is more like, maybe, week-to-week at the beginning,” Lindor admitted.

Francisco Lindor says he's "week-to-week" in his recovery from his strained oblique: "I'd love to say I'm day-to-day, but I'm not" pic.twitter.com/ia7fUnfE5S — SNY (@SNYtv) July 17, 2021

Lindor went on to say that he’s “very confident” that he’ll be back at some point this season. That could come in the heat of a playoff race.

The New York Mets have held onto first place of the disappointing NL East for over two months, though the team started to slide a bit in the runup to the All-Star break. At 47-41, they’re currently three games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the division lead.

The Mets have been at the center of plenty of trade talks. With the Chicago Cubs faltering, both Kris Bryant and Javier Baez have been mentioned. Baez could be a pretty natural fit now with Lindor out for an extended period of time, filling it at shortstop, where Lindor has played at a Gold Glove-level, and then moving elsewhere in the infield when he returns.

