Francisco Lindor Shares Brutally Honest Admission On Season

Before the start of the 2021 MLB season, the New York Mets gave Francisco Lindor a lucrative contract. There are so many years on his deal that he has plenty of time to prove that he’s worth the money. For now though, the All-Star shortstop has been very underwhelming at the plate.

In 43 games this season, Lindor has a .185 batting average with three home runs and nine RBI. His glove has still been elite, but his season-long slump on offense has been demoralizing for both him and the rest of the club.

On Saturday afternoon, Lindor addressed his offensive woes during a press conference. The $341 million man had a troubling admission while speaking to the media.

“I have tried so bad to imitate myself from 2017,” Lindor told reporters. “It’s really hard to get that feel back. I can try to imitate myself, but I’m not there.”

Lindor also opened up about the boos he’s receiving from Mets fans at Citi Field this season.

“Getting booed sucks, man. It’s not fun. It’s a lonely feeling, especially when it’s your home crowd,” Lindor said, via SNY. “But with that being said, they want results, and there’s not one person in this world that expects more results than myself. They want results and so do I. I want the results more than they do.”

The Mets are hopeful that Lindor will break out of his slump in the near future.