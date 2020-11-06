ESPN Predicts Trade Destination For Francisco Lindor

After a shortened season with no incoming revenue from ticket sales, many MLB teams find themselves strapped for cash. Francisco Lindor has long been a staple in Cleveland. But, the two-time Gold Glove winning shortstop has likely played his final game in an Indians uniform. The Cleveland Indians are reportedly interested in trading the four-time All-Star to rid the organization of the $21 million salary Lindor expected to make in his final year before free agency.

We’ve already seen league-wide cutbacks all over the MLB. Former Rockies GM Dan O’Dowd said he expects two-thirds of the league’s teams won’t be spending this offseason, via MLB Network.

All of this no doubt makes for an uncertain and exciting time leading up to next season’s opening day.

A group of ESPN MLB analysts got together to speculate and make their predictions about this coming offseason. They had some bold speculation when it came to a potential landing spot for Lindor.

Lindor AND Springer to the Mets? Ozuna to the Astros? Offseason predictions for all 30 MLB teams https://t.co/2dHjGsJbF0 #Yankees pic.twitter.com/lySSI1Dh3c — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) November 6, 2020

ESPN targeted the defending World Series champion Dodgers as an unlikely but possible home for the All-Star.

“What they could do: Sign Trevor Bauer, trade for Francisco Lindor (moving Corey Seager to third base) and go for 120 wins.” The additions of Bauer and Lindor would certainly make the already championship-caliber Dodgers even more potent. While this is an enticing theory for LA fans to chew on, the ESPN analysts had a more realistic prediction as well. “What we predict they will do: Re-sign Justin Turner and Joc Pederson.”

The New York Mets and New York Yankees are both also mentioned as potential trade destinations for Lindor.

He may not be joining the defending champs, but it’ll sure be interesting to see where the shortstop ends up. All eyes will be on Lindor this offseason.

[ESPN]