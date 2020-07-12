2-Time MLB All-Star Second Baseman Died This Weekend

A two-time Major League Baseball All-Star second baseman passed away over the weekend.

Frank Bolling, the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, died on Saturday. He was 88 years old.

The former Major League infielder played for the Detroit Tigers from 1954-60 and the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves from 1961-66.

Bolling was a two-time All-Star at second base. He won the Gold Glove at his position in 1958, too. Bolling was the first Gold Glove winner in the history of the Detroit Tigers franchise.

We remember Frank Bolling – @tigers 1954-60; @Braves 1961-66. 4-time All-Star and 1958 winner of AL Gold Glove at 2B. Brother and teammate (1958) of the late Milt Bolling. Inducted into the Milwaukee Braves "Wall of Honor" at Miller Park in 2019. #RestinPeace #MLB #Tigers #Braves pic.twitter.com/K7LKLvB00e — Baseball Digest (@BaseballDigest) July 12, 2020

Bolling was a Mobile, Ala. native.

WKRG 5 had more on his life:

During his time playing for the Milwaukee Braves, Bolling hit a grand slam home run against Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax in 1965. While playing for the Milwaukee Braves, Bolling was teammates with Mobile native Hank Aaron. The road which leads to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile is named Bolling Brothers Boulevard in honor of Frank and his late brother Milt Bolling, another Major League Baseball player. There will be a private services held for Bolling next week.

Bolling finished his MLB career with a .254 batting average, 100 home runs and 556 runs batted in.

Our thoughts are with Frank’s friends and family.

May he rest in peace.