Former MLB Pitcher Dead At 37 Following Heart Attack

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has tragically passed away at the age of 37 following a heart attack.

Frankie de la Cruz, a pitcher out of the Dominican Republic, has died.

The right-handed pitcher spent time on four different MLB teams, last playing for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011. De La Cruz also played for the Tigers, Marlins and Padres.

Milwaukee released a statement on his passing.

“Condolences to the family and friends of former Brewers pitcher Frankie De La Cruz, who passed away last night at the age of 37. De La Cruz made 11 relief appearances for 2011 NL Central champions, posting a 2.77 ERA,” the team tweeted.

De La Cruz reportedly died following a heart attack.

“Former MLB pitcher Frankie De La Cruz passed away at the age of 37, due to a heart attack,” Hector Gomez reports.

The former Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly passed away in the Dominican Republic, two days following his 37th birthday.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.