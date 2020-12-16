Free Agency Destination Emerges For Cardinals Legend Yadier Molina

After 17 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, there is at least the possibility that catcher Yadier Molina plays for another franchise in 2021.

Molina is a free agent, and was linked to a couple of non-St. Louis teams very early in the free agency process. According to a new report, the Washington Nationals are interested in the 38-year-old backstop.

The Nationals split veterans Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki at catcher last season, and Suzuki is also a free agent. If Washington doesn’t want to bring him back, it makes sense they would consider Molina.

FanSided’s Robert Murray says that multiple teams, not just the Nationals, are interested in signing Molina.

The Nationals are a possibility for free-agent catcher Yadier Molina. The 38-year-old is drawing interest from multiple teams and Washington is among the teams with a need at catcher. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 16, 2020

A future Hall-of-Famer, Molina appeared in 42 games with the Cardinals in 2020. He hit .262 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored.

In terms of free agent catchers, J.T. Realmuto remains the biggest name on the market. The New York Mets signed James McCann, the second-most touted free agent option, to a four-year deal last week.

Additionally, the Tampa Bay Rays elected today to bring back Mike Zunino for one year with a 2022 option.