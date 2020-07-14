Free Agent OF Yasiel Puig Has Signed With A New MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly reached an agreement with veteran free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Puig finished last season, his seventh in the majors, with the Cleveland Indians after coming over from the Cincinnati Reds via deadline trade. For the year, he slashed .267/.317/.458 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Those last two figures were career-highs.

Puig spent his first six years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making the All-Star team in 2014. For his career, Puig has blasted 132 home runs and nabbed 79 bases in 861 games.

In Atlanta, he’ll join an outfield that includes budding superstar Ronald Acuna and All-Star free agent signing Marcell Ozuna. The Braves have an open spot after longtime right fielder Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand broke the Puig news a short time ago.

Yasiel Puig is signing with the Braves, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 14, 2020

Ozuna should be locked into starting in left field, while Acuna will start either in center or right. If he’s in right, veteran Ender Inciarte could start in center; if Acuna plays center, then Puig will likely get the call in right field.

The Braves are coming off a 97-65 regular season and NL East title in 2019. The year ended in bitter fashion though, as Atlanta was buried by a 10-run first inning onslaught in an NLDS elimination game loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Braves are set to open the 2020 campaign against the New York Mets on July 24.