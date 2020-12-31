There Are Reportedly 2 Frontrunners For George Springer

Major League Baseball’s free agency period has been pretty slow so far, but things could be heating up for George Springer.

Springer, a star outfielder for the Houston Astros, is arguably the top position player on the open market.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there are two frontrunners for Springer as we head into 2021.

Heyman reports that the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are the frontrunners to sign Springer at this point. Both teams reportedly have $100-plus million offers out for Springer.

“George Springer is one top free agent thriving, w/at least 2 teams — Mets, Jays — in spirited derby and bidding well into 9 figures ($100M plus). It may take awhile as neither is close to ask. Mets seen as favorite for ex-UConn star but Jays r engaged,” the longtime MLB insider reports.

Springer is coming off a 2020 season in which he hit .265 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI. He’s been a key figure for an Astros team that has won a World Series and made several deep postseason runs.

Both the Mets and the Blue Jays are aiming to contend in 2021 and beyond – adding Springer to their respective lineups would be a big step in that direction.